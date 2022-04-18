Manager David Bell said Monday it has yet to be decided whether India (hamstring) will be placed on the injured list, though the second baseman won't rejoin the starting lineup until at least Friday even if he avoids the shelf, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India has already missed three games due to the hamstring injury and is out again Monday, and he apparently won't rejoin the lineup during the three-game set in San Diego, which ends Wednesday. A trip to the injured list would make sense for the 25-year-old at this point since he's already set to miss more time, and he could still return early next week since the transaction can be backdated a few days. Brandon Drury should continue to see action at the keystone in his absence for the Reds.