India will start at second base and bat sixth Tuesday against the Giants.

Shortly after his return from a brief stay on the COVID-19 injured list earlier this month, India appeared to have lost hold of the everyday role at second base, as Nick Senzel had started to get more work at the position. India's playing time is back on the rise over the last week, however, as he'll be making his sixth start in a row Tuesday after going 5-for-17 with a pair of home runs, three walks and a stolen base over the previous five contests. India has benefited from Mike Moustakas (heel) missing the last three of those games, so the 24-year-old won't be a lock to stick in the everyday lineup once Moustakas is cleared to rejoin the lineup.