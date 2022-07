India had X-rays come back negative on his ankle after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game against the Mets, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India was struck by the pitch to lead off the bottom half of the first inning and initially remained in the contest, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the following frame. The 25-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day.