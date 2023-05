X-rays returned negative on India's knee after he left Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Yankees on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

India left Saturday's game after fouling a ball off his knee. The infielder was able to continue as a pinch-runner, but he was unable to play defense with Kevin Newman taking over at second base. India should be considered day-to-day, and there's a good chance he'll get Sunday off as a precaution.