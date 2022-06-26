site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jonathan India: X-rays negative
India received a negative X-ray on his hand following Saturday's loss to the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
India received good news following his early exit from Saturday's game as he did not suffer a fracture in his hand after he was hit by a pitch. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward.
