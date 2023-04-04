site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Barrero: Available off bench Tuesday
Reds manager David Bell said Barrero (hamstring) is available off the bench Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Barrero is not in the starting lineup after tweaking his right hamstring Monday, but it's only a minor issue. Kevin Newman will cover shortstop against the Cubs.
