Reds' Jose Barrero: Bows out for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barrero is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Barrero has not sat much since the start of September, but he will head to bench for the second time in four games. Matt Reynolds will start at shortstop in Tuesday's nightcap.
