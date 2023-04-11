site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Barrero: Gets another start at shortstop
Barrero is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Tuesday versus Atlanta.
This is now back-to-back starts at short for Barrero, and back-to-back benchings for Kevin Newman. Neither player has been particularly productive in the early going this season.
