Barrero is starting in center field and batting eighth for the Reds in Monday's game against the Cubs.

Barrero started his team's first two games at shortstop, sat out the third contest and is now getting his first start of the season in center field. Kevin Newman has also garnered three starts in the first four games, with two of them coming at short. It will probably be a similar disbursement of playing time between the two for a while, although Barrero should have an opportunity to earn more starts if he plays well.