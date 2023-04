Barrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Barrero had been scheduled to receive the day off Tuesday, but he was ultimately added to the lineup late as a replacement for Wil Myers (neck) and proceeded to 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in the Reds' 7-6 win. With Myers back in action for Wednesday's series finale, Barrero will now get a chance to rest.