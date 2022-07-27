Barrero is hitting just .208/.263/.360 with 81 strikeouts in 213 plate appearances at Triple-A Louisville.
Barrero seemingly hasn't recovered as a hitter after having surgery to remove his hamate bone this spring. While it would be capricious to completely write off his chances of competing at the big league level, his window of doing that with the Reds is closing fast. They arguably have three shortstops in the system that are more highly regarded than Barrero, with Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain just a level below him at Double-A.