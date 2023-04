Updating a previous report, Barrero will start at designated hitter and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barrero was scheduled to get Tuesday off, but he'll end up starting after all due to Wil Myers (neck) being scratched from the lineup. Tyler Stephenson had been on track to serve as the Reds' designated hitter but will instead draw the start at first base while Myers is on the bench.