Barrero is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Phillies.
Barrero has been seeing regular playing time for the Reds as of late, but the 25-year-old will take a seat for Sunday's finale against Philadelphia. Kevin Newman will handle shortstop duties and hit eighth.
