Barrero (hand) has been playing in the field at the Reds' extended spring training facility recently, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds indicated last week that Barrero had begun a hitting progression, and his return to fielding indicates another step in his recovery. The 24-year-old is expected to ramp up his hitting next week and should be in the mix for a rehab assignment sometime after that. Although he's made progress in his recovery recently, he doesn't yet have a timetable to rejoin the major-league club.