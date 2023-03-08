Barrero retooled his swing over the offseason in an effort to cut down on his swings and misses, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "When guys make adjustments and they're at a point where it needs to show up in a game, spring training can be really big," Reds manager David Bell said. "You can prove it to yourself a little bit. That's what Jose's doing right now. He's starting to trust the adjustments he has made."

Barrero had an astounding 43.7 K% in 174 big league plate appearances last season. While he's improved so far this spring, that improvement still has translated into a 31.3 K%. This is likely to be Barrero's last hurrah until the Reds wave of shortstops are ready for the big club.