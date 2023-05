Barrero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Barrero went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win, but he also struck out three times and is now sitting on a 28.8 percent strikeout rate for the season. He's posted a modest .588 OPS over his last 15 games and could begin starting to lose work at shortstop to Kevin Newman, who will replace him in the lineup for the second time in four games.