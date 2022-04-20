Barrero (hand) is set to begin a hitting progression Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Barrero has been idle for the past month while he waited for his left hand to heal after undergoing surgery to repair his hamate bone, but the 24-year-old looks like he's now ready to begin ramping up for a return. Since he'll essentially need to complete spring training all over again following his shutdown, Barrero is likely at least a week or more away from beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Whenever he's activated from the IL, Barrero could push for work at third base or second base, depending on the health of Jonathan India (hamstring), Mike Moustakas (biceps) and Donovan Solano (hamstring).