Reds' Jose Barrero: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barrero isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Barrero started the last seven games and hit just .087 withy a run, an RBI, two walks and 11 strikeouts over that stretch. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third Monday.
