Dunn experienced shoulder tightness during his start in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals, but Reds manager David Bell expects the right-hander to make his next turn through the rotation Sept. 6 against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After two straight solid starts, Dunn was on his way to another quality outing Tuesday before he was pulled after four innings, when he began to show a dip in velocity. He was still able to escape the start relatively unscathed, taking a no-decision and striking out four while allowing one run on three hits and no walks. Though it's somewhat concerning that Dunn's shoulder is acting up again after it kept him on the 60-day injured list through the All-Star break, the Reds seemingly have confidence that he'll be ready to go after a few days of rest. His status for the series opener with the Cubs should be solidified based on how his shoulder responds to a throwing session over the weekend.