Dunn (shoulder) threw a full bullpen session Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Sunday marked the third time Dunn has thrown off a mound since suffering a setback with his right shoulder in March, but it was the first time in which he incorporated breaking pitches into the mix. Dunn is scheduled to throw two simulated innings in a bullpen session Friday before reporting to the Reds' spring training complex in Arizona to continue building up for a rehab assignment. Though Dunn indicated that he feels healthy now, the Reds are likely to take things slowly with him since he missed the entire second half of the 2021 season with the Mariners after he strained the same shoulder. Dunn doesn't look to be on track to return from the 60-day injured list until July.