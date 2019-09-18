Play

The Reds activated Farmer (oblique) from the injured list Wednesday.

Farmer had been out over two weeks with his oblique injury, but he is ready to resume playing for the Reds. Farmer is not in the lineup Wednesday, but he could see a pinch-hit opportunity against a left-hander, and also see a start or two against a lefty the rest of the way, given his .876 OPS against southpaws this season.

