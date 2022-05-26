site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Back in action Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Farmer (undisclosed) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Thursday against the Cubs.
He missed three games with general soreness. Farmer is hitting .286/.350/.486 with one home run and four doubles over his last 10 games.
