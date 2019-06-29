Farmer will serve as the Reds' No. 2 catcher while Tucker Barnhart is out, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "To his credit, even though he hasn't caught during the season, he's worked very hard to stay on top of his catching skills," Bell said. "[Coach] J.R. [House] has done a good job of keeping him ready."

Farmer hasn't caught in a game so far this season, but he has some big league experience behind the plate. "Extra-inning games, some blowout games I'd catch in the later innings. This is the first time I might be able to start a game at catcher, which is pretty cool," Farmer said. "I sat down with Tucker and Curt today, I hadn't done a scouting report all year until today. That's another thing I have to get used to. It's just watching the game more in depth, watching how Curt calls a game and seeing the history of Tucker calling games, that's the biggest thing. And just getting my legs back into shape."