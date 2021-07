Manager David Bell said Farmer is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals to manage some "bumps and bruises," Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 30-year-old appears to be dealing with some wear-and-tear at the mid-point of the season, and Bell hopes the infielder will be back in the lineup Tuesday. Farmer has struggled offensively since the start of June, slashing .213/.290/.309 with two homers, nine RBI and 13 runs in 31 games.