Farmer went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a 12-2 rout of the Cardinals during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

He launched a two-run shot off Junior Fernandez in the second inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the third. Including his 1-for-3 effort with a run scored in the matinee, Farmer is batting .258 on the year with 13 homers, 49 runs and 51 RBI -- all career highs -- through 126 games.