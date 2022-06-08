Farmer went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Despite missing three consecutive games in late May while tending to general soreness, Farmer hasn't missed a beat at the plate. Over his last 15 games dating back to May 17, he's slashing an incredible .442/.500/.750 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs and two stolen bases. While the production he's turned in the past three weeks is obviously unsustainable -- he's turned in a .475 BABIP during that stretch -- Farmer may be swinging too hot of a bat to ignore in shallower leagues where he may still be available.