Farmer was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta in the bottom of the fifth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Farmer drew a walk during his first plate appearance Saturday and was immediately removed from the game after being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning. Matt Reynolds entered the game as a pinch runner and should see additional looks at shortstop if Farmer is forced to miss additional time.