Farmer went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.

Farmer doubled off Nick Neidert in the fourth inning, driving in Tyler Stephenson. He is riding a current eight-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in 24 of his last 26 games. The 30-year-old is slashing .264/.323/.412 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and 45 runs scored in 401 plate appearances.