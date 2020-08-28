site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Draws start in Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Farmer is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's game against the Brewers, batting eighth and playing shortstop.
Farmer sat in Game 1, but will take the place of Jose Garcia for the second half of the twin bill.
