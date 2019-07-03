Farmer got his first start at catcher on Tuesday night, going 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter. He received passing marks for his defense and pitch-calling, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

There was some concern about Farmer's game-calling given his absence from catching, but he did well. "He looked really good," Reds manager David Bell said. "If I wasn't intentional about watching him close, I wouldn't have noticed him back there in a good way. He looked like a Major League catcher. I thought he did a good job of receiving. He handled the game. He had a good presence back there. He called a good game. He did everything. We were confident going in, having gotten him through a game, we feel even better now."