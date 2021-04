Farmer picked up his first start of the season Wednesday against the Pirates, going 1-for-4 with a two-run double.

Farmer was giving Eugenio Suarez a day off at shortstop before the Reds' travel day. Suarez's defense has been shaky at times so far, but the Reds still appear committed to playing him there, especially while they're getting such great returns from Jonathan India at second base.