Farmer went 4-for-5 with four doubles, two RBI and a run in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

Farmer notched an RBI double off MacKenzie Gore in the third inning, driving in Tommy Pham. He doubled again in his next at-bat in the sixth inning and proceeded to score off a Colin Moran sacrifice fly. He later doubled two more times and drove in another run. The four extra-base hits were his first since April 17 and he now has seven doubles in 64 at-bats.