Farmer will start at first base and bat eighth Thursday against the Athletics.

Farmer will stick in the lineup for the fourth straight game while starting at his third different position. The 28-year-old has been aided by the Reds having an extra lineup spot for the past three days with the designated hitter available in Oakland, but he'll be at risk of falling into a reserve role on a more regular basis once the Reds resume National League play in San Francisco this weekend.