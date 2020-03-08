With Freddy Galvis fighting shoulder and quadriceps injuries, Farmer has been getting extra game reps at shortstop and has been giving the Reds more confidence in his ability to play the position, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds don't have a true backup shortstop, so every game that Farmer gets there is pretty important to the Reds, especially because Galvis isn't the most stable starter at the position to begin with.