Reds' Kyle Farmer: Gets spring start at shortstop
Farmer started Monday's spring training game against the Mariners at shortstop, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Farmer is hoping to make the team as a utility player, and the added flexibility for him is needed with the Reds planning on having 13 pitchers most of the season, and the team having Curt Casali as their primary backup catcher option.
