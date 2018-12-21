Reds' Kyle Farmer: Heads to Reds
The Dodgers dealt Farmer, Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and $7 million to Cincinnati on Friday in exchange for Homer Bailey, Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Farmer will provide a little extra catching depth for the Reds behind Tucker Barnhart and Curt Casali after playing in 59 big-league games over the past two years. During the 2018 campaign, Farmer went 16-for-68 (.235 average) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI. Don't expect him to get much playing time barring an injury to Barnhart.
