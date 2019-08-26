Farmer went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 9-8 loss against the Pirates on Sunday.

Entering as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning, Farmer singled and then stayed in the game as part of a double switch. He homered in his next at-bat. Farmer is batting .253 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 20 runs and four steals in 150 at-bats this season.