Farmer went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Farmer produced the only run of the game for Cincinnati with his solo home run off Brandon Woodruff in the bottom of the sixth. The shortstop also struck out twice, as did the majority of the Reds lineup as Woodruff dominated hitters for most of the evening. Farmer now has five home runs this month after hitting just eight total leading up to September. He's also recorded 12 RBI and scored eight runs during his September power surge.