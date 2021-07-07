Farmer went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Kansas City.
Farmer sat out Monday's game with soreness described as "bumps and bruises" by manager David Bell. The infielder had little trouble at the plate Tuesday, as he launched his seventh homer of the season in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old had his second three-hit effort in the last five games, but he went 0-for-8 in three contests in between. Overall, Farmer is slashing .223/.292/.343 with 28 RBI, 27 runs scored and two stolen bases across 261 plate appearances.