Farmer went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Farmer slammed a solo home run in the ninth inning to tie the game. He added a stolen base in the fifth inning and scored on a Jonathan India double in the second frame. It was the 30-year-old's first combo meal of the season. He doesn't have a lot of power or speed with six long balls and a pair of steals. On the season, he is slashing .222/.289/.330 in 247 plate appearances.