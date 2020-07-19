The Reds have been impressed with Farmer's defense at shortstop in team workouts and scrimmages, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Farmer is making a case to be Freddy Galvis's backup, as the Reds still don't have a true shortstop behind him. "He's a unique athlete in that he can play the two most important positions, demanding from an athletic standpoint and skill standpoint," manager David Bell said. "Not many people fall into that category. We knew that, but I don't think I gave it enough thought to truly see how good he was at that position. He made great points, and it opened my eyes. He's showed it in this camp. He can really play there. He knew that, and maybe other people knew that."