Farmer is starting at shortstop and leading off Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's no surprise that Farmer is in the lineup, as he's started every game this season. However, his presence atop the order is significant given that he has primarily hit eighth across his first eight appearances. With southpaw Julio Urias on the mound and Jonathan India (hamstring) sidelined, Farmer will get his chance to lead off.