Manager David Bell said that part of the reason Farmer is not starting Wednesday is that he's dealing with "body soreness," Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It doesn't sound like the soreness is something that will make Farmer entirely unavailable for a period of time, but Bell said that "the more rest he can get, the better." The shortstop figures to be available off the bench Wednesday against the Royals and seems likely to rejoin the starting nine Thursday in Milwaukee.