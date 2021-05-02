Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

With Mike Moustakas recently missing time due to an illness and with Jonathan India (undisclosed) having been moved to the 10-day injured list earlier this weekend, Farmer has benefited from an uptick in work. He drew starts in the infield in four of the past five games, going 4-for-12 while reaching base at a .429 clip over that span. Though Farmer looks like the Reds' top utility infielder, he may not get the chance to play regularly at the keystone while India remains out. Nick Senzel will pick up his second start of the season at second base, and he could eventually settle in as the Reds' primary option at the position if manager David Bell wants to trot out his most potent lineup.