The Reds informed Farmer on Sunday that he secured a spot on the Opening Day roster, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With experience at every spot in the infield and the ability to step in as a No. 3 catcher is needed, Farmer's versatility was likely the main reason he was able to win a roster spot. The Reds are unlikely to count on Farmer to fill an everyday role for an extended period at any point this season, however, given his meager career .242/.297/.370 slash line.