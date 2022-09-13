site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Not in lineup for nightcap
Farmer is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Farmer went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the opener, but he will be limited to bench duty in the nightcap. Spencer Steer will man the hot corner in Farmer's place.
