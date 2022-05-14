site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Farmer isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates.
Farmer started in the last eight games but hit just .107 with two doubles, five RBI and four runs. Matt Reynolds will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
