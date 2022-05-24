site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-kyle-farmer-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Farmer (general soreness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Farmer will take a seat for the second game in a row due to the injury, which is believed to be a minor concern. Matt Reynolds will replace Farmer at shortstop Tuesday and bat ninth for Cincinnati.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read