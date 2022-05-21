site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Kyle Farmer: On bench Saturday
Farmer isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Farmer started in the last three games and went 6-for-10 with two doubles, two RBI and a run. He'll get a breather while Matt Reynolds starts at shortstop with Alejo Lopez taking over at second base.
