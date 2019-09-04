Reds' Kyle Farmer: Out with oblique issue
Farmer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Wednesday.
The severity of the issue is not yet clear, but Farmer could be set to miss the rest of the season unless the issue is particularly mild. Farmer had been filling in for Eugenio Suarez (hand), a job which now appears to fall to Alex Blandino.
